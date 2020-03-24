'My father told me to jump out the window'

TAIPING: "My father told me to save myself by jumping out from a window," said Muhammad Afiq Aryan Mohd Khairul, 6, who survived a fire that killed his mother and two other siblings today.

Jazmanniza Man, 35, Muhammad Anaz Rizqi Mohd Khairul, 4, and Nur Aulia Medina Mohd Khairul, 3, were burnt to death in their house at Kampung Sungai Relong, Kamunting, here in the 1.20am incident.

Afiq's father, Mohd Khairul Ismail, 38, suffered severe burns on his body while his uncle, Jamal Alzuan Man, 33, who also stayed at the house sustained light injuries.

"I was forced by my father to jump down and at the same time, he (father) tried to safe mum and my two other siblings who slept in the same room but couldn’t.

"My father told me to jump out of the window. Before I jumped, I looked at my mum and siblings, they were still sleeping till my father woke them up," he said when met.

Meanwhile, Jazmanniza's brother, Ahmad Syafrzal Man, 27, said there were six people in the house, including Jamal Alzuan who has been staying with the family for a long time.

Ahmad Syafrzal said Jamal Alzuan managed to dash out from the house when the fire broke out and came to his home located about 300 metres away, asking for help.

"I immediately went there to help but the fire was too big and I saw my brother in law (Mohd Khairul) with burns on his body after he managed to leave the house. He looked confused.

"I have to accept the fact but I am sad as my sister was five months’ pregnant. She was craving for a burger yesterday and I managed to buy it for her," he said when met at the scene today.

Perak Fire and Rescue Department director, Azmi Osman said the remains of the victims were found on the bed in an upper room.

"The investigation is still going on to identify the cause of the fire," he said.

Taiping district police chief assistant commissioner Osman Mamat when contacted said the injured and the deceased were taken to the Taiping Hospital.