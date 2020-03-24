Failure not an option for medical workers, hospital staff

KUALA LUMPUR: As the Covid-19 outbreak intensifies in Malaysia, Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah has urged healthcare workers and hospital staff to stay strong as failure is not an option in eradicating the dreaded virus.

“To all the frontline workers, please stay strong and stay safe, as failure is not an option here.

“It is up to us to take the lead and our country depends on us,” he said.

Dr Noor Hisham shared his heartfelt message to medical workers and hospital staff with the New Straits Times as the country entered the second week of its movement Control Order (MCO).

Since the first two deaths were reported on March 17, deaths have been reported almost on a daily basis, bringing the tally to 15.

Around 100 to 200 new cases have been reported daily between March 15 to date with the exception of Monday when the fresh cases peaked at 212.

Dr Noor Hisham also urged the public to do their bit by breaking the chain of transmission.

“To the public, the government has implemented an unprecedented movement control order. Each and every one of us can help to win this war - stay at home and break the chain of transmission, practice social distancing and frequent hand washing.”

- NSTP/MOHAMAD SHAHRIL BADRI SAALI.

The ministry, he said, would continue with active case detection as well pursue finding, testing, isolating and treating infected patients.

“We will also continue to take all public health measures and enhance our health care system. Let's do this together for our nation.”

Dr Noor Hisham also shared the hashtags #DudukDiRumah and #StayAtHome which are among the trending hashtags on social media in Malaysia.

Meanwhile, frontliners in the Rayuan Pengamal Perubatan - a public Facebook group which advocates staying at home to fight Covid-19, too, urged Malaysians to stay home.

Some related how they left their young families and other dependents behind to do their job while others described being lied to by patients who have had close contact with Covid-19 positive patients.

This in turn caused doctors and nurses to fall sick or be quarantined during a time where the extra pair of hands were most crucial.

They also put up postings on how bottles of sanitisers were stolen by patients and visitors.

Epidemiologist Dr Awang Bulgiba Awang Mahmud has said that six consecutive weeks of the MCO would be needed to bring down the infection rate to zero or a manageable level.