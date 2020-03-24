Fisherman stays afloat at sea for hours by hanging on to a biscuit tin

KOTA TINGGI: A fisherman stayed afloat at sea for 15 hours by holding on to nothing more than a biscuit tin after he fell off a boat near Tanjung Sedili on Sunday.

Ayub Musa, 35, related his ordeal after he was rescued by other fishermen at 8am yesterday, Johor Maritime director First Admiral (Maritime) Aminuddin Abdul Rashid said today.

He said Ayub had fallen off a fishing boat off Tanjung Sedili at about 5pm on Sunday and that none of his colleagues had noticed he was missing.

“He was able to hold on to a floating biscuit tin and, fortunately, other fishermen spotted him at 8am yesterday in a weakened state,” Aminuddin said in a statement.

He was brought to the Tanjung Sedili Maritime Zone office and sent to the nearest health clinic.

Aminuddin also advised fishermen to take precautions in view of Covid-19 outbreak and maintain good personal hygiene at all times.

He said that with the Movement Control Order (MCO), only merchant shipping and fishing are allowed in Johor waters. -- BERNAMA