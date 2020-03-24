Covid-19: A royal appreciation to frontliners

KUALA LUMPUR: The sacrifices and contributions of the nation’s frontliners working tirelessly around the clock to contain the Covid-19 virus from further escalating in the country has caught the attention of many, including Raja Permaisuri of Perak, Tuanku Zara Salim.

In her official debut on the photo-sharing platform Instagram two days ago, Tuanku Zara expressed her appreciation to all frontliners for their contributions as the country grappled with the Covid-19 crisis.

“Terima kasih kepada wira dan wirawati kita di Hospital Raja Permaisuri Bainun dan hospital seluruh negara yang berjuang. (Thank you to the heroes and heroines at the Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital and other hospitals nationwide who are fighting for the nation).

In another Instagram posting that was uploaded the same day, Tuanku Zara also shared several images included one with Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah together with the couple's two children - Raja Azlan Muzzaffar Shah Sultan Nazrin Shah and Raja Nazira Safya – clad in uniforms of security and enforcement agencies personnel, respectively.

“Tak kira penat, Tak kira bahaya, Tak kira kepentingan diri (No matter how tired, no matter how dangerous, setting aside self-interest),” said Raja Permaisuri of Perak in one of her postings on her official Instagram account.

The posting was accompanied by three hashtags #askar #pdrm #dudukrumah (#army #RoyalMalaysiaPolice #stayathome).

There were also images of her children holding hand-written placards expressing their appreciation and gratitude to the country's security forces.

“Terima kasih abang dan kakak askar dan polis! (Thank you to our soldiers and police, men and women alike),” was hand-written on the placard held by Raja Azlan Muzzaffar.