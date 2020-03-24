KTMB: Covid-19 alert for passengers on board ETS 9173

KUALA LUMPUR: Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) has called upon all passengers on board the passenger electric train service (ETS) No. 9173 to undergo immediate health screening at the nearest hospital for possible Covid-19 infection.

Its chief executive officer Datuk Ir. Kamarulzaman Zainal said this was because a passenger with the coronavirus infection was on board the train service from the Butterworth Station to the Kuala Lumpur Sentral Station on March 7.

"The 70-year-old Malaysian was the 11th victim and had died at the Chancellor Tuanku Muhriz Hospital in Kuala Lumpur yesterday," he said in a statement, here, today.

Kamarulzaman said KTM had immediately stopped the rail service and a complete disinfection had been undertaken on the train.

He added that in addition, all ETS trains have also undergone disinfection for the safety of passengers and staff.

"All company employees who were on the train and the stations involved had also been instructed to undergo health screening tests," he said.

KTMB will continue to monitor the operations of all its train services and regularly report on the current developments to the Transport Ministry, Kamarulzaman said.

For more information, members of the public are encouraged to find out more through KTMB’s official social media sites on Facebook (KTM Berhad), Twitter (@ktm_berhad) or their official portal at www.ktmb.com.my.

They can also contact the call centre at 03-22671200 for any update.