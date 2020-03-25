Malaysia's Covid-19 death toll rises to 16

KUALA LUMPUR: Covid-19 has claimed another life, that of a 75-year-old man.

The septuagenarian died at 7.40pm yesterday and was the 16th fatality reported to the National Crisis Preparedness and Response Centre, said Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

He said the victim, who was Case 1,334, suffered from several chronic diseases.

“He was admitted to the Tuanku Mizan Military Hospital on March 16 and was transferred to Kuala Lumpur Hospital two days later.

“His health declined and he was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit to be given respiratory assistance. He was confirmed positive of Covid-19 on March 21.

“The Ministry extends condolences to the victim’s family,” said Dr Noor Hisham in a statement.