Keep communication lines open, Malaysian students in France told

PARIS: Malaysia's Ambassador to France, Datuk Dr Azfar Mohamad Mustafar, assures parents that the embassy is always in communication with Malaysian students to ensure their safety and welfare.

He also urged students to be in contact with each other and to help each other if needed while keeping communication lines open with their parents in light of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"I understand parents are worried about their children who are studying far from home under current circumstances.

"For that matter, the embassy is maintaining contact with the students to make sure they are safe and well," he said in a Facebook message.

He added that the embassy is operating as usual and consular matters can be arranged by making an appointment.

Apart from students, he also advised all Malaysians currently in France to follow all rules and regulations set by local authorities pertaining to efforts to curb the spread of Covid-19 virus.

Azfar also urged Malaysian nationals to register their presence in France with the embassy here in view of the current concerns over the virus.

He stressed that France has also imposed a lockdown or movement control from March 17 to 31 to stop the spread of the coronavirus which has so far infected 19,856 people while also responsible for 860 deaths.

Moreover, the possibility exists that the lockdown might be extended if the moves to address of the virus are not successfull, he said.

Covid-19 was first reported in November last year and up until March 24, about 383,008 people has been infected while 16,585 others died due to the virus pandemic.