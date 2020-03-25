X

MCO extended until April 14

Police officers manning a roadblock in Kuala Lumpur this morning amid the Movement Control Order. - NSTP/HAIRUL ANUAR RAHIM
By Nuradzimmah Daim, Arfa Yunus
March 25, 2020 @ 1:44pm

KUALA LUMPUR: The movement control order (MCO), imposed to curb the spread of Covid-19, will be extended until April 14, said Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin in a special address today.

Malaysia is currently under a 14-day MCO which came into force on March 18 as a preventive measure to contain the spread of Covid-19 infection.

The MCO among others covers general prohibition of mass movements and gatherings nationwide, travel ban on Malaysians as well as restrictions on tourists entering the country.

During the period, all government and private premises (except essential services), as well as kindergartens, schools, universities are closed.

