MCO extended until April 14

KUALA LUMPUR: The movement control order (MCO), imposed to curb the spread of Covid-19, will be extended until April 14, said Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin in a special address today.

Malaysia is currently under a 14-day MCO which came into force on March 18 as a preventive measure to contain the spread of Covid-19 infection.

The MCO among others covers general prohibition of mass movements and gatherings nationwide, travel ban on Malaysians as well as restrictions on tourists entering the country.

During the period, all government and private premises (except essential services), as well as kindergartens, schools, universities are closed.