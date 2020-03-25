70 per cent drop in crime rate

KUALA LUMUR: The nationwide crime rate has dropped by 70 per cent since the implementation of the Movement Control Order (MCO).

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador said the remaining 30 per cent mainly comprised break-ins and motorcycle theft cases.

“While some were following the order to stay home, some were taking the advantage of the situation. Some of those who rammed through the MCO roadblocks were later found to have committed crimes. They were scared, hence they rammed through the roadblocks,” he said at the RTM Selamat Pagi Malaysia programme today.

Hamid was invited to be on the show in conjunction with the 213th Police Day celebrations today.

Meanwhile, he said the Federal Commercial Crimes Investigation Department had opened 370 investigation papers on online scam cases involving around RM2.9 million in losses during MCO.

“So far, 25 people have been arrested and 11 have been charged in court. Cases were over items related to Covid-19 outbreak like face masks and other items. This shows that many are still getting conned,” he said.

He also reminded the public not to disclose personal information of those testing positive for Covid-19, adding that it’s against the law to do so.

“Sharing such information can trigger panic and cause the person implicated being shunned by the community,” he said.