Covid-19: Over RM30 million incentives for military veterans

KUALA LUMPUR: Over RM30 million will be distributed to the armed forces veterans and associations by end of the week.

Senior Defence Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Yaakob said the financial assistance would be distributed to 74 armed forces veteran associations nationwide in incentives and matching grants by end of the month.

He said it included RM30,000 in matching grants each to 14 veterans' associations that managed to collect over RM15,000 through the Tabung Pahlawan 2019 road campaigns.

He said the distribution involved a total of RM2.5 million contributions made to Tabung Pahlawan 2019 campaign and over RM2.5 million in matching grants by the ministry's Department of Veterans Affairs.

“The ministry has also agreed to expedite a one-off RM500 allowance for some 40,000 Pingat Jasa Malaysia (PJM) recipients, with a total of RM20 million, with the payments being made in the last week of March.

“An overall RM30 million will be paid to 70,000 recipients. A total of 30,000 have already received a payment RM15 million on March 12,” he said in a live telecast today.

He said the ministry had also agreed to expedite monthly payment of the RM300 cost of living allowance for the veterans and family members beginning April 1.

“A total of 4,800 people are eligible to receive the allowance, comprising the disabled, poor, senior citizens and orphans aged under 18.

“We hope that these aids can help ease the burden of our veterans and their families,” he said.

For enquiries, call the Veterans Affairs Department’s hotline 03-2697 6600 or visit www.jhev.gov.my