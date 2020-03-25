Cops say MCO compliance rate in PJ down to 80pct

KUALA LUMPUR: Watering plants in the office and delivering cakes to customers are some of the excuses Petaling Jaya police had to deal with from those who continue to defy the Movement Control Order (MCO).

District police chief Assistant Commissioner Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal said this led to a drop in the compliance rate yesterday to about 80 percent in the district.

“The compliance rate on Day 1 was not good because many were still unaware of how it is going to be implemented.

"It then got better as the day goes by until yesterday (Day 7) when we start to see more cars on the roads.

“Some of them probably thought they could get away with excuses, like by telling us that they just got back from the pharmacy.

"When you ask them to show us the medicine, they can’t. These are all unacceptable.”

He said although compliance rate had dropped to 80 per cent in PJ, no arrest had been made so far.

“We are still giving advice and trying to educate them.

"When the exercise first started, we only ask questions randomly. Now we need to stop every car and ask them where they are heading to. Unfortunately, this has led to traffic jams.

Nik Ezanee said his men were planning to set up a special lane for workers in essential sectors such as doctors, nurses, and firemen to avoid congestion.

He called on Petaling Jaya residents to cooperate in the effort to combat the virus.

“People can’t only depend on the medical staff and enforcement officers; everyone has the responsibility to make this (MCO) a success, please stay home,” he added.