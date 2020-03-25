Civil servants' work-from-home directive extended till April 14

KUALA LUMPUR: The work-from-home directive to all civil servants has been extended to April 14, inline with the two-week extension of the Movement Control Order (MCO).

Public Service Department director-general Datuk Mohd Khairul Adib Abd Rahman in a special message to all civil servants today said this was to ensure that they continue to strive for the nation and people during the current difficult time.

He said the PSD in a circular dated March 17 had ordered public servants to work from home following the closure of government offices nationwide in compliance with the MCO and this was also applicable during the extension period.

“Some of the civil servants were instructed to work from home due to the closure of government premises while some of them had been ordered to work as usual.

“They are now working together to curb the spread of Covid-19 pandemic in this country.

“At the same time, we must ensure the basic needs of the people are not affected,” he said in a statement.

He said the civil servants had pledged that the interests of the nation and people would be top priority during the current difficult period.

"We have been appointed to address the problems faced by the country and people.

“The challenges we face today clearly reflects our dedication to the nation and the people.

"No matter what happens, despite having to stay away from family and facing threats from the outbreak, we must work hard to ensure the safety of our people,” he said.

Khairul also called on the civil servants to set a good example to the people by adhering to the MCO.

“They also must educate, advise their family members and friends to obey directive to stay at home.

“Civil servants must also must be the agents to combat fake news on the outbreak by providing the right information from reliable and accurate sources,” he said.

He said each ministry has set up a hotline to enable people to obtain information directly from their ministries.

The MCO extension which will be extended until April 14 was announced by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin in a special address today.

He said the move was crucial to contain the spread of Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

Malaysia is currently under a 14-day MCO which came into force on March 18.

The MCO among others covered general prohibition of mass movements and gatherings nationwide, travel ban on Malaysians as well as restrictions on tourists entering the country.

During the period, all government and private premises (except essential services), as well as kindergartens, schools, universities are closed.