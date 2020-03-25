OYO, SPEEDHOME offer rooms to medical personnel

KUALA LUMPUR: OYO Malaysia has come forward to offer healthcare personnel treating Covid-19 cases free rooms at its partner hotels within a 5km radius of Hospital Kuala Lumpur, Hospital Shah Alam and Hospital Tuanku Jaafar in Seremban.

Properties near Hospital Kuala Lumpur, Hospital Shah Alam and Hospital Tuanku Jaafar, Seremban were identified because of the large number of cases being treated at these hospitals.

Between now and April 14, healthcare practitioners from these public hospitals treating Covid-19 cases can access free rooms at the following hotels in Kuala Lumpur, Shah Alam and Seremban.

The India-based hospitality company said the free rooms will be available at OYO 188 YP Wangsa Hotel, OYO 882 Hotel Sri Muda Corner, and OYO 89676 Hotel 22 in Seremban.

“Healthcare practitioners from these hospitals can book rooms by contacting the OYO Careline on +6013-3560534, +6012-296 8682, +6016-6960616 and +6014-3819527 between 9am and 6pm everyday.

“Proof of employment in the form of staff IDs are required at check-in,” the company said in a statement.

OYO Hotels & Homes, Country Head, Singapore & Malaysia, Tan Ming Luk said as a provider of essential services and key stakeholders in the tourism and travel industry, OYO has an added responsibility to ensure those who are in need of clean affordable living spaces have access to them.

“Our healthcare practitioners, especially those in the frontlines are working tirelessly, round-the-clock to care for patients with Covid-19. While they care for others, OYO and our partners want to care for them.

“In that spirit, we went to our partners and asked them to support us to do our part for Malaysia during these unprecedented times and everyone said yes.

"These are the kind of caring souls we have as partners and I would like to thank them for responding to our call so quickly”.

He added by offering rooms at OYO partner hotels that are within close proximity of hospitals, it can alleviate some of their burden and ensure they have ready access to clean affordable living spaces within close proximity to their hospitals to rest and refresh themselves before continuing their gruelling routine.

Meanwhile, SPEEDHOME is providing one-month free accommodation for medical officers at 11 Covid-19 treatment designated hospitals in Klang Valley.

This is in the hope that the officers can travel less and rest more to combat fatigue said its Chief Executive Officer, Wong Whei Meng.

"We have seen a surge in requests from medical officers for short term rental, I believe this is because they were transferred from other states or are simply looking to reduce traveling time in order to maximise their recharging time. "

"In the time of crisis, we must stand together and battle this in any way we can. Every little bit helps. We hope that SPEEDHOME can contribute towards flattening the curve by ensuring our medical frontliners deserve the time off to reduce fatigue from the work pressure in every possible way."

Wong said all medical staff from the 11 designated treatment hospitals in Kuala Lumpur need to do is fill out a short form on the SPEEDHOME website or directly message us on our Facebook page with “Covid-19 heros”, with their personal information and the hospital they are serving to get the free accommodation.