MCO extension a necessary move, says MMA

KUALA LUMPUR: The extension of the Movement Control Order (MCO) to April 14 as announced by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today will be a much needed move as there has not been any signs of improvement on the Covid-19 infection rate.

Cases are still in the triple digits daily and the Malaysian Medical Association agrees this is a necessary move to stop further spread among the public.

“MMA advises the public to fully comply with the order, remain calm, take steps to look after health by eating well, staying fit, having proper rest and be disciplined about personal hygiene.

“Hands should be frequently washed to protect against infection and keep a distance of at least 1 metre from anyone who is coughing or sneezing,” said its president Dr N. Ganabaskaran in a statement.

He said members of the public should also observe the Health Ministry’s guidelines available on the www.infosihat.gov.my website and stay well informed of the situation through verified news and information from credible and reliable sources.

He also said that older people should also be helped by younger family members in buying groceries, food items and picking up medicines.

“We do also hope during this time, the government will take effective measures to address the issues in income loss and debts the rakyat may be facing due to the MCO.

“We urge those who can afford to help the less fortunate extend help through donations or by sending food to those in need especially the B40 group, orphanages and senior citizens in care homes needing support,” he said.

Dr Ganabaskaran said MMA also wishes to thank members of the police, Armed Forces and Rela for their sacrifice and service in carrying out their duties, protecting the rakyat and for keeping our towns and neighbourhoods safe during this difficult time.