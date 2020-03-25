One more dies from Covid-19, death toll rises to 20

KUALA LUMPUR: The Covid-19 death toll has increased to 20. This follows the death of a 76-year-old patient earlier today.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the septuagenarian’s death was reported to the National Crisis Preparedness and Response Centre.

Noor Hisham said the victim, a local, was Case 780.

“He had participated in the tabligh gathering at Masjid Jamek Seri Petaling. He was treated at the Sultan Ismail Petra Hospital in Kelantan from March 18.

“He died at 4.35pm today,” said Noor Hisham in a statement tonight.