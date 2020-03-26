Only small number of shops in Penang flout permitted operating hours

GEORGE TOWN: Fifteen business premises in various parts of the island were caught flouting the business operating hours put in place by the state government as an additional measure to ensure the people fully abide by the Movement Control Order (MCO).

The 15 included restaurants, 24-hour mini markets, sundry shops and roadside shops.

The operators of these businesses claimed they were unaware of the state government’s new ruling which took effect yesterday.

On Tuesday, Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow announced that all essential business services in the state would only be allowed to operate between 6am and 8pm daily.

Penang Island City Council environment health licensing officer M. Bawani, who led a two-hour operation last night in the city centre, Jelutong and Gelugor, said the errant businesses were let off with a warning and ordered to close immediately.

“We will conduct spot checks on all these errant businesses again.

“If they continue to flout the MCO, we will lodge a police report against them and revoke their business licenses,” she told newsmen after the operation.

A total of 70 city council licensing and enforcement officers, along with police and the army, were involved in the operation.

Bawani said, altogether, they checked some 3,260 business premises tonight.

“The 15 errant businesses only made up about one per cent of those which failed to comply with the MCO.

“Overall, 99 per cent of businesses complied with the MCO,” she added.

Malaysia is currently under a 14-day MCO which came into force on March 18 as a measure to contain the spread of the Covid-19 infection.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced that the MCO would be extended for another two weeks until April 14.