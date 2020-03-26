MCO: Army veterans offer to help combat Covid-19

KANGAR: The Non-Pensionable Malaysian Armed Forces Veterans Association (PVATTBM) is prepared to assist the country’s frontliners curb the spread of Covid-19 and impose the Movement Control Order (MCO).

Its president Datuk Ismail Abidin said PVATTBM members are ready to be called anytime to serve the country again.

“We have many members, about 350,000 people, who can be mobilised at anytime,” he told reporters after handing over about 1,000 bottles of drink to Perlis Police Chief Datuk Surina Saad at the Perlis Contingent Police Headquarters here today.

He said most of the members are still young, in their 40s and 50s, and are still able and willing to serve.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced that the MCO will be extended to April 14 since it was imposed on March 18 to help the country combat the Covid-19 outbreak.

Meanwhile, Surina said no legal action has so far been taken against any Perlis residents over the MCO but police will not hesitate to arrest anyone.

“For now, the level of compliance among the people of Perlis is about 95 per cent. We are working towards achieving 100 per cent,” she said. – BERNAMA