80 MoH healthcare staff test positive for Covid-19 so far

A total of 80 Ministry of Health’s medical staff tested positive for Covid-19. -NSTP/ File pic

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 80 Health Ministry’s medical staff have tested positive for Covid-19 as of this morning.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said investigations revealed that the cases were not linked to the handling of Covid-19 positive cases at the ministry’s health facilities.

“Nevertheless, all medical staff and frontliners are advised to take preventive measures, especially in ensuring that their hands are kept clean at all times, practising social distancing and wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) accordingly,” he said in a post of his Facebook page today.

A photo showing a graph representing the reported cases was also attached to the posting.