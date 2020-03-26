Penang launches Covid-19 Fund, receives close to RM2mil

GEORGE TOWN: Less than 24 hours after Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow called on the private sector to help vulnerable groups impacted by the Movement Control Order (MCO), the state government already received close to RM2 million contributions from them.

The encouraging response prompted the state government to launch the Penang Covid-19 Fund (Tabung Covid-19 Pulau Pinang) to enable more private sectors and others to donate towards the cause.

"Following my invitation to the private sector yesterday, I have received many offers from them. In less than 24 hours, they have committed contributions to the tune of almost RM2 million.

"As such, we have decided to set up the fund through Maybank (account no 557054620930) to receive these contributions to help the vulnerable groups," he said today.

Details of the account can also be obtained from www.PenangLawanCovid19.com

Elaborating, Chow said through TopGlove's contribution, the state government had channelled 70,000 pairs of medical gloves to the frontline workers at the Penang Hospital.

He added that the state government also received 300 sets of protective covers and safety clothing to be given to frontline workers at the hospital.

Yesterday, Chow had announced an additional RM55 million to its RM20 million Penang Relief Package, bringing it to RM75 million in total, to counter the Cover-19 pandemic.

The package, which comprises three main objectives and 16 initiatives, is set to benefit various segments of society particularly the vulnerable groups, frontline workers and businesses impacted by the MCO which has been extended until April 14.

It is aimed at providing immediate financial aid to the most vulnerable groups such as hawkers, petty traders, taxi drivers, trishaw riders, e-hailing providers, the disabled community and the B40 group.

Meanwhile, Chow said he had received numerous inquiries on how the target group could apply for the numerous financial aid announced yesterday.

"This Penang Relief Package is designed in a way we reduce such bureaucracy in the application and registration process.

"The state government already has data of almost all the categories announced. So, there is no need for any registration. The money will be paid out next month," he added.

As for the Penang Business Continuity Zero Interest Loan to assist the micro entrepreneurs and small and medium-size entrepreneurs, Chow said it would be handled by the Penang Development Corporation and an announcement would be made at the end of this month.

He said the state government would look at the current situation and would announce other necessary assistance if necessary.