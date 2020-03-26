Seven Istana Negara staff test positive Covid-19

KUALA LUMPUR: Seven Istana Negara staff have tested positive for Covid-19.

Istana Negara's Comptroller of the Royal Household, Datuk Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin in a statement said the staff had been admitted to Hospital Kuala Lumpur (HKL) since March 24.

“All seven are currently in stable condition and being treated at the HKL since Tuesday. The Health Ministry is currently identifying their source of infection.

“To prevent further spread of the virus, all close contacts and Istana Negara staff have been instructed to undergo the screening test and also to quarantine themselves for 14 days, starting yesterday,” he said.

Ahmad Fadil said the Yang-DiPertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah also took the screening test, and were found negative for Covid-19.

“Both the Agong and Raja Permaisuri have been undergoing self-quarantine since yesterday for the next 14 days.

“The Agong was also advised not to proceed with the pre-Cabinet meeting with Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin yesterday,” the statement read.

The Agong also decreed for Religious Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zulkilfli Al Bakri to perform solat hajat prayers on the current situation at a date to be decided later.

Ahmad Fadil said Istana Negara will continue with its cleaning and sanitisation process following the Health Ministry guidelines.