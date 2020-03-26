Brace for stricter MCO

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysians must prepare for stricter regulations during the second phase of the Movement Control Order (MCO).

Defence Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri said the National Security Council (NSC) would tighten their standard operating procedure to ensure the public’s full compliance of the directive.

“The NSC will draft a more stringent SOP to ensure that the measures in place can curb the Covid-19 outbreak.

“So maybe there will be more restrictions imposed,” he said at a press conference.

Ismail said he would not announce the new measures yet, adding that the new SOP would be presented by the NSC on Saturday.

He reminded the public that it was their responsibility to break the Covid-19 chain, which in turn would determine if the MCO could be ended.

“The power is in your hands. Stay home, stay safe,” said Ismail.

The MCO, which was supposed to end on March 31, had been extended by two weeks until April 14.

Ismail said his ministry found that five per cent of the people still violated the order, adding that police might now change their tactic from advising the public to taking “stern action”.

“The police will now be more stern. I’ve gotten many messages from Malaysians who want the police to be more strict.

“The public don’t want the stubborn five per cent to affect the 95 per cent who have been following the rules.”

Just on Wednesday, he said, the police made 110 arrests nationwide against those who deliberately flouted the MCO.

“I was told that in some markets and supermarkets, there were still people who did not practice social distancing,” he said.

He added that the police would continue to conduct roadblocks at 23 areas near tolls.

A total of 163,487 vehicles were checked on Wednesday, he said, adding that the police also conducted spot checks at 1,719 areas.

He also said the government would distribute free face masks, which will benefit about 8.63 million households.

The face masks, he said, would be distributed through state and district disaster management committees.

Ismail added that to date, the Covid-19 fund had managed to collect over RM8.1 million, 70 per cent or RM5.68 million of which would be used to help the people affected by the virus and the MCO.