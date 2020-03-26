4 new Covid-19 deaths in Malaysia, 235 new cases

PUTRAJAYA: Four new Covid-19 related fatalities were recorded as at noon today, bringing the death toll in Malaysia to 23.

The Health Ministry said 235 new Covid-19 cases have been recorded, bringing the number to 2,031.

Of the new cases, 60 of the patients were linked the tabligh cluster, while the remaining are still being investigated.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said a total of 45 postive were being treated in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), with 32 of them placed under ventilator support.

"We would like to express our condolences to the families of the patients," he told a press conference, here, today.