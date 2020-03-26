Ports to expedite movement of goods at warehouse facilities

KUALA LUMPUR: The government has taken immediate measures to ensure continued supply of essential goods to the public during the Movement Control Order (MCO).

Transport Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong said warehouses in Port Klang, Port of Penang, and Johor Port in Pasir Gudang that store essential goods for public consumption have reached nearly 100 per cent of their capacities.

Therefore, he said, it was crucial to clear the congestion at these ports so that imported essential goods were not impeded during the MCO.

“These goods must be moved out of warehouses and delivered to their final destinations as soon as possible.

“These warehouses will be filled to maximum capacity within this week, leading to shortage of space,” he said in a statement today.

Wee said the matter had been discussed in the Cabinet on Wednesday and at the National Security Council special ministerial meeting today.

Following the Cabinet’s decision, he said he had instructed that the affected ports be given special exemption to clear non-essential goods to warehouses outside the port area temporarily so they can continue to release essential goods promptly and immediately.

The said ports will develop and implement action plans to immediately expedite the movement of goods currently congesting their warehouses in their port areas, he said.

Wee said freight forwarders and haulier companies would be allowed to move their goods to their intended destinations for 24 hours a day between March 27 (Friday) and March 29 (Sunday).

“Freight forwarders and hauliers sending goods must adhere to conditions stipulated by the media statement issued by the National Security Council on March 18.

“The transportation sector has been identified as one of the essential services under the MCO period and it plays a key role in ensuring the nation's households will have access to their daily necessities.”

Wee also said all export activities will be allowed to continue as it was vital to ensure supply chains were not severed and countries that need Malaysia’s exports will be able to continue receiving them.

“The MCO is necessary to ensure that we are able to break the chain of infection in our communities and get us on the path to full recovery as a nation.

“The government wants to ensure that as Malaysians go through this difficult time, their daily necessities will continue to be met and their households will not be placed under any more stress than is necessary.

“Any movement of essential goods for the public must not be curtailed or delayed from reaching those who need them in the market,” he added.