Food supply heading to students on campus during MCO

KAJANG: Students in higher learning institutions who are experiencing shortage of food supplies during the Movement Control Order (MCO) can rest assured that the problem will be resolved as Yayasan Food Bank Malaysia (PFBM) will help them.

Deputy Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Rosol Wahid said the non-governmental organisation would distribute food to 54 public universities, polytechnic, and Institute of Teacher Education (IPG) nationwide.

“More than 38,000 students are now staying at their respective hostels during this MCO. We want to ensure their wellbeing and to ease their burden during this difficult time.

“PFBM will also distribute food to the underprivileged group, especially those who live near the People's Housing Projects (PPR),” he said after visiting the PFBM warehouse, today.

He said PFBM together with the Malaysian Insaf Agency had prepared 1,000 meals daily for the homeless and underprivileged, who were badly affected by the MCO.

“The food distribution will focus on 123 areas in the Klang Valley including the urban and sub-urban areas,” he said, adding that PFBM would also send food worth RM20,000 to Saudi Arabia that had donated Covid-19 test kits to Malaysia.

“We will send eight tonnes of food including canned food. They do not want financial donation so we give food,” he said.