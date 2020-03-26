2,982 Malaysians still stranded overseas

KUALA LUMPUR: There are 2,982 Malaysians currently stranded in 55 countries due to travel restrictions and flight cancellations, Deputy Foreign Minister Kamarudin Jaffar said.

According to him, about 1,700 are still stuck in several provinces in India such as New Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Thiruchirappali.

Kamarudin said the 1,700 Malaysians stranded in India were so far those who have registered, but the number may increase in the near future.

“Regardless, Wisma Putra will not abandon even one Malaysian overseas and we are glad to receive help from many quarters such as MIC, AirAsia and other private entities.

“We hope more private companies or associations will lend their help so that we can bring all our people back home,” he told a press conference aired via Facebook live today.

As of today, 2,417 Malaysians have returned home from 26 countries and this includes the two flights that arrived at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport from Italy and Bangladesh.

Earlier today, the ministry announced the return of 225 Malaysians based in Bangladesh and 81 Malaysians from Italy via AirAsia flights this morning.

Kamarudin also said that the government was aware of the number of Malaysians overseas and the ministry will continue to ensure their safety abroad.

“We will make sure everyone is safe. We do not practice discrimination or favouritism,” he said.