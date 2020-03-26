Covid-19: 16 patients recovered, discharged today

PUTRAJAYA: Covid-19 patients have a better chance of recovery if treated early, said Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

He said many patients were already at late stages when admitted, placing them in the high risk group.

"Many of them come to the hospital at the later stage when they were already suffering breathing difficulties and had to be placed under ventilator support.

"There are three groups which face a higher risk. Those aged 70 and above; with a medical history or those with chronic illnesses; and those who are in the later stages like four and five when they are already suffering breathing difficulties," he told a press conference.

He said patients have a better chance of recovering if treated at an early stage.

He said a total 16 Covid-19 patients recovered and were discharged today, bringing the total number of recoveries to 215.