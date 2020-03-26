75 new Covid-19 cases in Selangor

PUTRAJAYA: Selangor recorded 75 new Covid-19 cases as of noon today, bringing the tally to 510, the highest among all the states.

The Health Ministry said this was followed by Kuala Lumpur (51 new cases; 321 in total), Johor (43 new, 239 in total) and Perak (23 new cases, 151 in total).

Sabah, which was the fourth highest in cumulative (172 cases) reported two new Covid-19 cases today.

Covid-19 cases for other states are as follows:

Perlis: 10 (no new case as of noon)

Kedah: 72 (3 new cases)

Penang: 74 (4 new cases)

Negri Sembilan: 132 (9 new cases)

Melaka: 239 (43 new cases)

Pahang: 66 (2 new cases)

Terengganu: 39 (1 new case)

Kelantan: 94 (10 new cases)

Sarawak: 95 (10 new cases)

Putrajaya: 18 (2 new cases)

Labuan: 5 (no new case)

The ministry, in a press conference by its director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah today reported 235 new Covid-19 cases nationwide, bringing the tally to 2,031.