Expectant mothers reminded not to skip doctors' appointments

PUTRAJAYA: Expectant mothers are reminded not to skip their doctors’ appoinments amid the Covid-19 scare.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said public maternal health centres remained operational, while health officers could also conduct house visits to ensure that both mothers and child were healthy.

"So, please undergo check-ups according to the appointments. Immunisation for infants and children are also provided as per normal.

"The ministry would like to stress the importance of adhering to the set dates for immunisation to curb vaccine preventable diseases.

"Please contact the nearest clinic for more information," he told a press conference, here, today.

Dr Noor Hisham said the public could also contact the virtual health advisory between 8.30am and 5pm daily and follow the ministry's live Facebook DoctorOnCall sessions from 3pm to 3.30pm from Monday to Friday.

The ministry’s Crisis Preparedness and Response Centre (CPRC) is available on Telegram channel at https://t.me/cprckkm.

Alternatively, visit https://www.moh.gov.my/index.php.