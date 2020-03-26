Enhanced MCO issued for two areas in Simpang Renggam

KUALA LUMPUR: An Enhanced Movement Control (EMC) Order has been issued for two areas in Simpang Renggam, Kluang in Johor due to the high number of Covid-19 cases detected there.

The order, which will be enforced from midnight tonight to April 9, will affect 3,570 residents from 650 families.

In a statement issued today, Defence Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the Health Ministry confirmed 83 positive cases of the Covid-19 infection in Kluang, of which 61 were from Kampung Dato’ Ibrahim Majid and Bandar Baharu Dato’ Ibrahim Majid in Simpang Renggam.

“Due to the high number of Covid-19 cases in these two areas, the government has decided to enforce the Enhanced Movement Control Order in Kampung Dato’ Ibrahim Majid and Bandar Baharu Dato’ Ibrahim Majid.

“We have to do it to contain the spread of Covid-19 cases in the two areas. This move will enable the detection of those infected through house to house checks over the next 14 days,” he said.

With the enforcement of the order, all residents and visitors already in the two areas will not be allowed to move out of their houses throughout the period.

Those intending to visit the two places will also not be allowed to enter while all business activities in the areas have been ordered to cease.

Ismail said adequate food will be supplied to the affected villagers for the next 14 days through the Welfare Department.

A medical base will also be opened for the convenience of those affected while all entry and exit points to the two areas will be closed.

To ensure compliance, Ismail said police along with the Armed Forces, Civil Defence Force and Rela will be tasked to take charge of the situation.

He said those affected should remain calm and give their full co-operation to the authorities.

“They must follow all the instructions that are given,” he said, adding anyone who needs further information can call the following numbers 07-7735224 / 07-7722434.