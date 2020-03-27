PM to announce comprehensive economic stimulus package at 3pm

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin will announce a comprehensive economic stimulus package for the country at 3pm today.

In the special televised broadcast, Muhyiddin will also detail initiatives to strengthen the nation’s financial position in the face of the Covid-19 outbreak and the month-long Movement Control Order (MCO).

In his special address two days ago, the Prime Minister said the comprehensive economic stimulus package will include medium-term efforts to strengthen the economy, as well as necessary ways to provide assistance to all Malaysians.

He assured the public that no one will be left behind, regardless of their occupation.