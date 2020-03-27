Perak MB takes salary cut for Covid-19 Fund

IPOH: Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu will take a two-month pay cut and channel the money to the Perak Disaster and Social Assistance Fund, which was set up by the state government.

Ahmad Faizal said this is in line with Cabinet’s decision to deduct the prime minister, ministers and deputy ministers’ salaries for two months for the Covid-19 Fund.

He added that the state government also encourages corporate bodies and the private sector to donate to the fund via the Perak Treasury CIMB Islamic account 8601170183.

In a statement today, Ahmad Faizal also expressed his deepest condolences over the death of a Covid-19 victim in the state, a 62-year-old man who was originally from Kajang, Selangor.

“We believe that our medical teams at the Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital did their best to treat the victim who was referred to the hospital on March 23,” he said.

Ahmad Faizal added that the people must be made fully aware that the Hilir Perak and Kinta districts have been declared ‘red zones’ following the detection of 48 and 41 positive cases, respectively.

“I hope the people continue to obey the extended Movement Control Order (MCO) by staying home and also observe social distancing.

“To all Muslims in the state, we shall perform a special prayer after Zohor to ask Allah to end the Covid-19 pandemic and to heal the Teluk Intan Hospital medical staff who tested positive for the virus,” he said.