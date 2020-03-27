Two 'sports enthusiasts' arrested in Pekan for violating MCO

PEKAN: After defying the Movement Control Order (MCO) and riding his motorcycle against the flow of traffic, an odd-job worker further irked the police when he said he was going home after playing badminton with friends.

The 26-year-old from Peramu Jaya near here has since been arrested and brought to the district police station for violating the MCO.

District police chief Superintendent Mohd Razli Mohd Yusof said policemen manning a roadblock at KM12 Jalan Pekan-Kuantan had flagged down the motorcyclist about 9.30pm yesterday.

"Seconds later, a police mobile patrol vehicle (MPV) arrived at the roadblock and informed that the motorist was earlier spotted riding against the flow of traffic at KM11 of the stretch. When questioned, the motorcyclist daringly told policemen that he had gone to visit some friends and play badminton at Kampung Langgar nearby," he said, adding that the man was subsequently arrested.

Meanwhile, Razli said policemen had also arrested a 16-year-old boy who failed to provide a proper explanation after he was caught playing sepak takraw with some friends at Kampung Kuala Pahang near here yesterday.

He said policemen during a routine patrol at the housing settlement about 7.20pm spotted a group of boys playing sepak takraw.

"When policemen approached them, the group of boys escaped except for one. When questioned why he did not comply to the stay-at-home order, the boy tried to give excuses claiming he was going to buy medicine at a nearby shop.

"Since he was caught red handed for playing sepak takraw and failed to provide a proper explanation, the boy was detained," he said.

He said both cases were investigated under Section 269 of the Penal Code for negligent acts likely to spread infection of any disease dangerous to life and Section 7(1) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures within the Infected Local Areas) Regulations 2020.