Foreign Ministry to request additional RM19mil for repatriation missions

KUALA LUMPUR: Wisma Putra will seek an additional RM19 million allocation for countries that would not allow commercial flights to enter for repatriation missions.

Deputy Foreign Minister Datuk Kamaruddin Jaafar said the allocation will allow the evacuation process of stranded Malaysians in countries which are under lock down.

“For countries that do not allow commercial flights to enter and where there is no direct commercial aircraft, Wisma Putra is seeking an additional RM19 million allocation to bring out stranded Malaysians.

“The amount, however, does not apply to the effort to bring home Malaysians in the United States and the United Kingdom as there are still commercial flights in and out of both countries.

“I urge our people there to get a return flight as soon as possible before travel restrictions and flight suspensions come into force,” he said in a live conference made available on the ministry’s Facebook page.

Kamaruddin added that there are those who questioned Wisma Putra’s repatriation efforts by prioritising countries with only three Malaysians.

“There are still countries that allow commercial flights to enter and depart.

“All the assistance by the Malaysian representatives abroad include getting the flight schedules to Malaysia and not for flights rented exclusively for the mission,” he said.

Kamaruddin also urged all Malaysians abroad to register with the embassy at their respective countries to enable them to provide appropriate assistance.