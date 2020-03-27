RM25 million set aside for vulnerable groups

PUTRAJAYA: The government has set aside RM25 million under the Prihatin Rakyat Economic Stimulus Package (Prihatin) to help people who are vulnerable to the adverse impact of Covid-19 towards the economy of the country.

“The government will help people who are vulnerable, including senior citizens and children at welfare homes; people with different abilities or OKU; homeless and orang asal community.

“The government will work closely with non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and social entrepreneurs to provide assistance in the form of food supply, healthcare items shelter to this group of people using the amount set aside under Prihatin,” the prime minister said.

Muhyiddin said it was announced previously that government had agreed to further defer the National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) monthly loan repayment for a period of six months involving a collection of RM750 million.

“Now, the government has agreed to give Skills Development Fund Corporation (PTPK) loan borrowers the same privileges, in which their monthly loan repayments will be deferred for the same period (as the one given to PTPTN) beginning Apr 1 until Sept 30 with the estimated total collection of RM149.2 million.

“This initiative will benefit 174,500 borrowers,” he said.