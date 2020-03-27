PM: Nine million Malaysians eligible for BPN cash payment

KUALA LUMPUR: About nine million Malaysians will receive a one-off cash payment under the Bantuan Prihatin National (BPN) scheme as part of the Prihatin Rakyat Economic Stimulus Package.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin unveiled the package today as part of measures to safeguard the welfare of Malaysians and the local economy amidst the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and the Movement Control Order (MCO).

The disbursement will be as follows:

- RM1,600 to almost four million households with monthly incomes of RM4,000 and below, with RM1,000 being deposited in April and RM600 in May.

- RM1,000 to almost 1.1 million households earning between RM4,000 and RM8,000 monthly, with RM500 being deposited in April and RM500 in May.

- RM800 to three million 21-year-old individuals earning RM2,000 and below, with RM500 being deposited in April and RM500 in May.

- RM500 to 400,000 21-year-old individuals earning between RM2,000 and RM4,000 monthly, with RM250 being deposited in April and RM300 in May.

Muhyiddin said the government has allocated RM10 billion for BPN, which also applies to 40 per cent of middle-income earners (M40).

“I understand that the current situation has affected your source of income.

“BPN will also include private sector workers, Felda settlers, farmers, fishermen, and small entrepreneurs,” he added.