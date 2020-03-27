PM: E-hailing drivers to receive one-off RM500 payment

KUALA LUMPUR: E-hailing drivers will be given a one-off payment of RM500 each to ease their financial burden during the Covid-19 pandemic and the Movement Control Order (MCO).

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said 120,000 e-hailing drivers nationwide will benefit from this initiative, totalling RM60 million, as part of the Prihatin Rakyat Economic Stimulus Package announced today.

“I understand that the daily incomes of full-time e-hailing drivers have been affected by the implementation of the Movement Control Order (MCO).

He noted that in the first Economic Stimulus Package announced by the previous administration, only taxi drivers were eligible to receive a one-off payment of RM600 each, starting April 1, 2020.