Income replacement benefit extended to PUI from B40 group

KUALA LUMPUR: The government has extended the benefit for income replacement to the B40 group quarantined as patient under investigation (PUI) under the Prihatin Rakyat Economic Stimulus Package.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said at the moment, mySalam provided benefits to the B40 group who were hospitalised due to the Covid-19 infection where patients were entitled to claim RM50 per day for up to 14 days.

“In addition to this initiative, I am pleased to announce that the government has agreed to extend this benefit to the B40 group quarantined as a PUI,” he said.

He said he realised that some were saving for their retirement in the Private Retirement Schemes (PRS) and that in these difficult times, family members might need money in any form of savings to sustain daily expenses.

He said accordingly, the government is allowing pre-retirement withdrawals from Account B of PRS for up to RM1,500 per member without tax penalties from April to December, 2020.