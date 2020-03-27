This government cares for you, says PM

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today has again called all quarters including critics of the present administration to work closely with the government to address issues caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Muhyiddin said the nation is at war with “invisible forces” unprecedented in the history of the country.

And such a situation, he said, required unprecedented measures with all quarters working together with the government to ensure Malaysia’s resilience in times of crisis.

“This government may not be the government that you voted for. However, I want all of you to know that this government cares for you.

“I accept the fact that I came in as your prime minister at not the best moment. I face political, economic and health crises all at the same time.

“My dear brothers and sisters, as well as the children of this beloved country, whether you are a Malay, Chinese, Indian, Sikh, Iban, Kadazan, Dusun, Orang Asal, please bear with me and my friends in the cabinet and the government,” Muhyiddin said in his speech when he unveiled the RM250 billion Prihatin Rakat Economic Stimulus Package here today.

Although some quarters believed that the present administration was nothing close to perfect, Muhyiddin assured all parties that the government under his leadership would not spare efforts in helping the people during the crisis.

“We are doing the best we can to pull through this crisis together, as one nation. God willing, we will come out stronger when this crisis ends. InsyaAllah.

“Let us work together to deal with this crisis together.”