Pahang MB: Prihatin is an inclusive package for all

KUANTAN: The RM250 billion Prihatin Rakyat Economic Stimulus Package (Prihatin) is a timely boost for those affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail said.

He described Prihatin, which was announced by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today, as a package that covers all Malaysians who are hit by the outbreak.

"The Prihatin package is genuinely for the wellbeing of all Malaysians.

"RM128 billion has been set aside from the package to protect the welfare of the people including those in Pahang whose lives have been affected by Covid-19 and the Movement Control Order (MCO).

"No one will be left behind and the state government is truly convinced with the detailed announcement about the overall contents of Prihatin," he said in a statement here today.

Wan Rosdy said the state government will continue its eight initiatives worth RM14 million previously announced to help the people here cushion the impact of Covid-19 and MCO.

"The eight initiatives introduced by the state government will complement the packages announced by the Federal government.

“We hope the people in Pahang will adhere to the stay at home order and keep their fingers crossed for the pandemic to be curbed soon," he said.

On March 23, the Pahang government announced special financial aid of up to RM14.99mil along with a slew of initiatives to help people in the state to cushion the blow of Covid-19 outbreak and the MCO.