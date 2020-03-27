Sime Darby Property employee tests positive for Covid-19

KUALA LUMPUR: Sime Darby Property Bhd today said the company has been informed that one of its employees, based at its site office, has been tested positive for Covid-19.

It said that the employee has been quarantined and is being treated at a government hospital, in line with health and safety regulations.

“The company is undertaking a detailed contact tracing exercise to identify employees or external stakeholders who have been in close contact with the said employee.

“A deep cleaning and sanitisation exercise will also be conducted at the affected site office and our company has been taking precautionary measures since the start of the year to ensure the safety and well-being of our employees, customers and other stakeholders,” it said, in a statement.

"We are committed to doing our part in mitigating the spread of Covid-19 and will continue to monitor the situation vigilantly, it added. -- Bernama