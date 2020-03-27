Fishermen: Prihatin a blessing

SUNGAI PETANI: Fishermen here have described the Prihatin Rakyat Economic Stimulus Package (Prihatin) as a blessing which would help them through the hard times caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Kuala Muda Fishermen Association chairman Mohamad Kamal Abidin said the special allocation of between RM100,000 and RM200,000 to the association would be used as much as possible for the welfare of its members.

He said the association hoped to work with a fishermen's association nearby for the use of a freezer to store their sea products.

"In the current situation, we are worried that we will have to dump our catch due to limited movement caused by the Movement Control Order (MCO),” he said.

Another fisherman, Zulkarnain Abdul Hamid, 34, said the allocation for B40 groups announced by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin would ease the burden of fishermen who are currently facing a decline in fish prices.

"Our income has been declining since the MCO was put in place and fish prices started going down.

"I am grateful for this allocation because it helps in the betterment of our livelihood," he said.