Malaysian students in UK, Ireland thank good samaritans

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian students in the United Kingdom and Ireland have expressed their heartfelt gratitude to those who contributed to the fundraiser set up to assist deserving students amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Covid-19 Relief fund, set up via gofundme.com initially aimed to raise £5,000 by April 1.

Thanks to the generosity of the public, the United Kingdom and Eire Council (UKEC) for Malaysian Students said they raised £5,303 (at the time of writing) in less than 24 hours since the campaign was launched at 7pm on Thursday.

“A million thanks to all the donors who have generously contributed to our crowdfunding campaign. It is important for us Malaysians to stick together at times like this and help those in need #kitajagakita,” UKEC chairperson Muhammad Haris Danial Anwar said in a reply via Whatsapp to the NST today.

He said additional funds raised would be donated to one of the Covid-19 non-governmental organisations in Malaysia to ensure the aid reaches those really in need.

“We will endeavour to release them (the funds) as soon as possible and the recipients would have to verify their expenditure of the funds.

“Right now, we don't have any plans on raising more money for the students because only those who have been identified to be severely affected by the pandemic will be given the welfare aid.”

Haris said the UKEC had sought the advice of Education Malaysia London, who is also part of the Malaysian High Commission London on how to best proceed with the distribution of funds.

The Malaysian High Commission and Education Malaysia, he said, have been helpful in these trying times.

“They have been working very closely with me to ensure that the welfare of Malaysian students are taken care of.

“They have been carefully advising us so that students who can afford flight tickets back do not take advantage of this welfare aid.

“We completely understand that it is a difficult time for the government as they would need to evacuate Malaysians who are stranded first in countries such as Italy.

“This is why we have decided to launch a peer-to-peer crowdfund instead for our friends in the UK and Ireland who need assistance,” he said.

Haris said as of now the number of Malaysian students returning home are still very vague as it would be difficult for UKEC or Education Malaysia to monitor them.

However, those staying in the UK and Ireland, he said, are encouraged to register at https://educationmalaysia.co.uk/index.php/registration in case of any emergencies.

“I am beyond grateful with the level of empathy which was shown by my peers in the UK and Ireland towards those who need a helping hand at challenging times like these.

“Kudos to all of the UK-Malaysian Societies who managed to join forces and spearhead this campaign together,” he added.

The NST yesterday reported that funds raised would be directed to help 25 severely affected students which are filtered from a pool of 195 applicants.

It was learnt that some of the students are unable to make rent, support themselves at this challenging time and pay the full amount for a flight ticket back home.

The Malaysian High Commission in London, in its Covid-19 consular advice today, advised all Malaysians in the UK to remain calm and take necessary safety precautions.

Malaysians were also urged to continue adhering to the advice and measures taken by the UK government and to monitor the latest updates from https://www.gov.uk/coronavirus.

“Please plan your essential movements (to get foods and daily supplies) to avoid mass gathering and practice social-distancing.

“Malaysians who plan to return to Malaysia are advised to check travel restrictions and availability of flights, plan the domestic journey ahead, and adhere to the Malaysian government’s Movement Control Order upon arriving in Malaysia,” the advisory read.

Malaysians in the UK are also advised to register at https://tinyurl.com/mchregister (Malaysians) and https://educationmalaysia.co.uk/index.php/registration (Malaysian students).

For further queries, contact the high commission at [email protected].