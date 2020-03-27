Cuepacs, MEF grateful over Prihatin aid

Kuala Lumpur: Cuepacs is grateful to the government for rolling out cash aid for the civil servants under the Prihatin Rakyat Economic Stimulus Package.

Congress of Unions of Employees in the Public and Civil Services (Cuepacs) president Adnan Mat was heartened to hear that the government was increasing the special Covid-19 allowance for doctors and health workers from RM400 to RM600.

“That will raise the spirits the frontliners who are working for the people. The extension of the RM200 allowance which has also been extended to the security forces is also welcomed.”

He, however, hoped that the government would consider extending this allowance to the Fire and Rescue Department and local authorities who also working on the frontlines.

“We are grateful for the one off payment of RM500 for civil servants. This will help those especially the B40 group in buying essentials,” he said.

The payment is expected to be given to over 1.5 million grade 56 and below civil servants. This includes contract workers.

The government will also be giving 850,000 retirees the one-off RM500 payment in April.

Cuepacs was however disappointed that the Public Sector Home Financing Board did not model the government’s moratorium of repayment of loans, especially in terms of mortgages.

The Congress had earlier asked for the deductions to be held back for the period of 6 months from April to defray the impact of the MCO on civil servants.

Meanwhile, Malaysian Employers’ Federation executive director Datuk Shamsuddin Bardan said the wage subsidy programme was highly appreciated as it gave a helping hand to employers who were hit hard by the outbreak.

The programme ensures workers welfare as it is targeted to those earning RM4,000 and below and for employers that have experienced a more than 50 per cent dip in revenue since January.

As an added precaution to prevent exploitation and dismissals, those who have laid off their workers or forced their employees to go on no pay leave after the MCO was enforced will not be eligible.

He also welcomed the cash assistance of RM1,000 which was to be disbursed to close to 1.1 million families earning RM4,000 to RM8,000.

The first RM500 is to be paid in April and the balance would be paid in May.