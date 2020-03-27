MTUC to govt: Thank you for listening to people's grouses

KUALA LUMPUR: The country’s latest economic stimulus package is tailored to help the “little people” badly affected by the Covid-19 outbreak, the Malaysian Trades Union Congress (MTUC) said.

MTUC president Datuk Abdul Halim Mansor described the Prihatin Rakyat Economic Stimulus Package (Prihatin) which was announced by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as something which appeared “personal” to the latter.

Abdul Halim said he and MTUC secretary-general J. Solomon had met Muhyiddin in a private meeting recently to present the woes experienced by the congress members.

“I thank the government for listening to the people’s grouses and increase cash aid for workers from RM500 to RM1600 in two monthly payments.

“Their assurance that no employer will retrench their workers due to Covid-19 is timely.

“We are touched to learn that the prime minister and his ministers have donated their two months’ salary for the Covid-19 fund. I hope all federal lawmakers will follow suit,” he told New Straits Times today.