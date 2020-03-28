Special committee to audit Covid-19 related deaths

KUALA LUMPUR: The Health Ministry has set up a special committee to conduct audit on patients who succumbed to Covid-19 in hospitals.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham said the National Covid-19 Mortality Review Committee would be chaired by Infectious Disease consultant Datuk Dr Christopher Lee, who is also the former Health deputy director-general (Research and Technical Support).

Dr Lee, he said, would be assisted by experts from various relevant disciplines, while the Medical Care Quality Unit, Medical Development Division will act as the technical secretariat for the special committee.

“Through this committee, experts will review every detail pertaining to the management and treatment given to each Covid-19 death cases.

“The findings obtained from this analysis will be used in the management of Covid-19 patients," he wrote on Facebook.

Dr Noor Hisham noted that the setting up of the special committee was decided at the National Crisis Preparedness and Response Center meeting yesterday, which he chaired.

He also expressed his gratitude to Dr Lee for his willingness to help, despite having retired from the civil service in January.