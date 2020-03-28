Some Sabah Covid-19 cases caused by MCO flouters

KOTA KINABALU: Non-compliance with the Movement Control Order (MCO) has led to several Covid-19 cases in the state, said Sabah health department director Datuk Dr Christina Rundi.

She said the public must treat the MCO seriously, as it is a measure to contain the infection.

“Based on our investigations, there are several cases of Covid-19 related to those who had defied the MCO,” she said in a statement.

As of yesterday, Sabah recorded 182 cases, with 12 new cases in Kota Kinabalu, Tawau, Kunak, Putatan and Beaufort.

Tawau still has the highest number of cases at 53, followed by Lahad Datu (34), Kota Kinabalu (26), Tuaran (12), Kinabatangan and Sandakan (11 each), Beaufort and Kunak (7 each), Putatan (6), Kota Belud (5), Sipitag (4), Papar (2), Semporna and Penampang (1 each).

Ten patients have recovered and been discharged, while 57 out of 623 who were quarantined at treatment centres were allowed to go home.

Dr Christina said six additional quarantine centres have been opened in Sipitang (1), Kota Kinabalu (3), Kuala Penyu (1) and Penampang (1), totalling 19 centres statewide.

As for complaints of deplorable conditions at some of the centres, she said that the issue is being rectified.

State authorities are also closely monitoring 4,948 close contacts of positive Covid-19 patients, with 331 having recently completed their two-week isolation period.

The health department has 699 personnel comprising environmental health officers and their assistants, public health assistants, public workers and drivers investigating cases, locating contacts, conducting disinfection, carrying out enforcement and monitoring home quarantine cases.

Since the MCO began on March 18, the health authority has been conducting joint operations with police, local authorities and the state religious affairs department to enforce regulations under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988.

“Officials inspected 1,043 premises and found two eateries violating the law (MCO). Warning notices were issued by the Inspectorate and Legislative unit of the Sabah Health department.”

Starting March 26, anyone who enters Sabah via sea, air or land must fill a health declaration form.

Dr Christina said those who provide false information will be charged under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988.