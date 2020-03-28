Tight crowd control measures at one of KL's oldest markets

KUALA LUMPUR: It's business as usual at Pasar Dato Keramat, one of Kuala Lumpur's oldest wet markets, located in Kampung Datuk Keramat.

Every stall in the almost 50-year-old wet market is filled to the brim with fresh food, from vegetables and fruits to seafood, poultry and beef.

Onions and eggs, the two most sought-after items that are increasingly difficult to find in major supermarkets are still abundant here.

Almost all the eateries are open, but only for takeaways.

The only thing different at the market is the crowd, or lack of it.

The market is significantly less packed than usual, thanks to a crowd control system implemented by Persatuan Penjaja Pasar Dato Keramat.

The market is significantly less packed than usual, thanks to a crowd control system implemented by Persatuan Penjaja Pasar Dato Keramat. NSTP/ ZALINA MOHD SOM

The system only allows entry to 10 shoppers at a time, and only after they sanitise their hands and put on plastic gloves they are given.

Earlier, shoppers waiting in a long queue had their temperatures taken. Those with a temperature of 38°C and above were denied entry, while senior citizens were allowed to go to the head of the line.

Inside the market, a committee member goes around with a loudhailer reminding shoppers to finish their marketing in 20 minutes. There is only one way in and one way out of the wet market.

"We have to implement this crowd control exercise as we do not want to be closed down like Pasar Chow Kit, which was shut for two days due to their failure to follow standard operating procedures," said a committee member.

The market's crowd control exercise is observed and maintained by City Hall with the help of the National Security Council and the police.