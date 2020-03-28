Malaysians just love their Gardenia bread

KUALA LUMPUR: While Americans raced after toilet papers amid the Covid-19 pandemic, Malaysians are after loaves of bread, specifically Gardenia bread, much to the delight of netizens.

Ever since the Movement Control Order (MCO) came into place, these breads were snapped out of shelves like hot cakes daily, leaving Malaysians scrambling out to their nearby convenience stores and supermarkets every morning to secure their beloved Gardenia.

Here’s how netizens have embraced the humorous side of the Gardenia bread shortage.

A loaf of Gardenia is so precious that it has become a mode of transaction.

“HELP RT/WTT MY only. Have: Roti Gardenia. Want: Any HeoChan photocards. Help me. I’m desperate,” Alana tweeted.

Heo Chan is the vocalist and main dancer of the K-pop boy band, Victon.

Another netizen, who goes by the handle @takaharasuiko performed an ode to the empty shelves of Gardenia bread, advising consumers against hoarding.

In the 2 minute 19 seconds long video shared on Twitter, she can be seen playing a guitar and singing.

“Gardenia habis, beli la Mighty White,” she wrote.

While another Twitter user, Alif Naqiuddin shared a picture of two loaves of Gardenia classic and wrote: “WTS (Want to sell) limited edition roti. Price may be negotiated. Cod Puchong.”

Amused, others started to share postings, jokingly offering to sell their newly bought and even half-full loaves of Gardenia.

Faris wrote: “Gardenia Classis Jumbo x2. RM500 (postage not included). Condition: 9.5/10. Authentic items.”

While Twitter user Hariz priced his Classic Jumbo Gardenia loaf at RM750, classic Gardenia at RM120 and wholemeal at RM350.

Other netizens shared photographs of shelves full of Gardenia products, which would please the eyes of Gardenia lovers.

“Glad to have decent human beings in my neighbourhood, not covidiot food hoarders. Elok je ni ha. Kau nak Gardenia apa, semua,” one user wrote.

MacMillanictionary.com defines the newly coined word, Covidiot as “an insulting term for someone who ignores health advice about Covid-19, hoards food unnecessarily, etc.”

Following notifications of Gardenia products shortages in the market, Gardenia Bakeries (KL) Sdn Bhd revealed that it would not be able to increase its product supply in the market as its factories had already reached their maximum production threshold.

It also urged customers to buy according to normal needs and daily consumption.

Video song link: https://twitter.com/takaharasuiko/status/1243599872948756481