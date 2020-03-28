Politicians join hands and work together to deal with Covid-19 in the state

GEORGE TOWN: Setting politics aside, the Penang opposition leader has now joined the Penang Security Council Committee headed by Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow to manage the Covid-19 pandemic in the state.

Chow said that he had contacted the Sungai Dua assemblyman Datuk Muhamad Yusoff Mohd to become a high-level member of the committee which would coordinate with all federal and state agencies to enforce the Movement Control Order (MCO).

He is also scheduled to attend the council’s meeting this Monday.

“Now is not the time for politics. We need to work together so that people will receive help quickly and smoothly.

“I hope that all Penang elected representatives, regardless of whether in government or the opposition, will work together to look after the people’s welfare, health and security, he said in his speech today.

He also said that the state government would provide a special allocation of RM30,000 to each of the 40 assemblymen in the state. The money is to be used to render aid to their respective constituents.

He also announced a RM300 incentive for each of those involved in the frontline mitigating the Covid-19 outbreak and enforcing MCO.

“I know you have been working hard throughout these 11 days. The state government and the people of Penang appreciate your sacrifices and contributions.”