China may send its experts to Malaysia to help curb Covid-19

KUALA LUMPUR: China is considering sending its experts to Malaysia to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Political adviser to the Chinese Embassy in Malaysia Jue Yun said the request was made by the Health Ministry for China to share its expertise on the virus.

“Two days ago, a video conference was conducted between experts in Shanghai with some 26 doctors in Malaysia.

“They shared their experiences handling Covid-19 in China, which I think has helped Malaysia.

“The next step to consider is the possibility for us to bring Chinese experts to Malaysia,” Jue Yun said when met at his office in the Chinese Embassy here today.

Earlier, Jue Yun handed over three cartons of face masks to Umno supreme council member Datuk Mohd Razlan Rafii who received the items on behalf of the party.

Razlan said the face masks would be distributed to the frontliners as well as party members as a precautionary measure against Covid-19 outbreak.

“This was not the first time China has made a generous contribution to Malaysia, and I believe that it will not be their last.”